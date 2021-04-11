LEHIGH VALLEY, Pa -- There are some changes being made to the Lehigh Valley Phantoms team.
The Philadelphia Flyers announced that they have recalled forwards Wade Allison and Tanner Laczynski from the Lehigh Valley Phantoms to the Flyers Taxi Squad.
Allison, 23, is a rookie right wing out of Western Michigan University. The Phantoms say Allison has been especially strong since joining the team in March following ankle surgery two months earlier.
The powerful shooter blasted home goals in his first two pro games and has scored four goals with five assists for nine points in his eight games with the Phantoms.
The Myrtle, Manitoba native was a second-round selection of the Flyers in the 2016 NHL Entry Draft.
Laczynski, 23, made his NHL debut with the Philadelphia Flyers on April 3rd against the New York Islanders and also played on April 5th against the Boston Bruins.
He became the 28th Lehigh Valley Phantom to receive a recall for his NHL debut with the Flyers.
Laczynski is a rookie forward out of Ohio State who has impressed in his debut professional season with six goals and four assists for 10 points in 14 games.
On Friday, March 26th at Newark he recorded a hat trick against the Binghamton Devils which he completed with a spectacular between the legs move flipping the puck backwards between his skates to score on the forehand on his shorthanded breakaway.
The Minooka, Illinois native was a Round 6 selection of the Flyers in 2016.