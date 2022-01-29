ALLENTOWN - Southern Lehigh junior AJ Moncman may be legally blind, but that has never held him back from any of the endeavors he chooses to tackle. In sixth grade he pursued powerlifting and, with the help of Parkland strength and conditioning coach Erik Steiner, the 16-year old has qualified for the USA Powerlifting High School National Meet in Chicago in March.
Moncman's parents are both coaches and former collegiate athletes, but they are amazed at the progress their son has made as a powerlifter.
"Back when I was in shape in college, I put up some good numbers, but nothing compared to this," said Tim Moncman, a former Lafayette football player. "It is phenomenal. I think that, not only is he a strong person inside, but mentally it just prepares him for a lot of things."
The National Honor Society member also finds time to tutor other students, throw discus and shotput, play drums in the Southern Lehigh band and writes for D11Sports.com. AJ would love to have a career in Sports Broadcasting so he can be as famous as WFMZ's Dave Lesko.