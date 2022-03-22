CENTER VALLEY, Pa. - Southern Lehigh junior powerlifter, AJ Moncman is in Chicago for the USA Powerlifting High School National Meet. Moncman has been working hard for this opportunity.
The 16 year old from Southern Lehigh is legally blind, but that isn't stopping him from achieving his goals.
Moncman enters the competition in the 242 lb division against 14 other entrants. He is not taking this moment lightly, ready to prove himself on the big stage against the nations best.
The team behind Moncman, his father and Parkland strength and conditioning coach, Erik Steiner. The junior powerlifter has full confidence in his supporting cast to put him in the best position to win.