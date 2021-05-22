AKRON, Ohio - The Akron RubberDucks defeated the Reading Fightins 11-0 on Saturday night. The loss dropped the R-Phils to 3-14 this season.
Akron plated five runs in the first inning and cruised from there. The hosts scored 11 runs on 13 hits in the shutout victory. The RubberDucks scored the other six runs in the fourth frame.
Reading was limited to just five hits in the contest. The Fightins also committed two errors. Daniel Brito recorded two of the team's five hits.
The series is set to wrap up on Sunday at 2:05 p.m.