READING, Pa. - The Akron RubberDucks defeated the Reading Fightins 7-1 in Tuesday night at FirstEnergy Stadium. The loss dropped Reading to 33-52 this season.
The lone run in the game for the Fightins came via a solo home run by Jhailyn Ortiz in the bottom of the third inning. That homer the cut deficit to 4-1.
A three-run eighth inning by Akron ended any chances of a Reading comeback in the series opener between the two teams in Baseballtown.
The Fightins were limited to just four hits in the loss.
The teams are set to play on Wednesday at 7:05 p.m.