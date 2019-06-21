Akron takes two wins over Reading

READING, Pa. - The Akron RubberDucks won two games over the Reading Fightin Phils on Thursday at FirstEnergy Stadium to conclude the series in Baseballtown. The teams completed Wednesday's suspended game with Akron winning 3-2 in eight innings and then the RubberDucks doubled-up the R-Phils 12-6 in the scheduled game later in the night.

Following the two games, the Fightins are now 40-30 this season.

A two-run triple was the difference for Akron in the first game and the visitors used the same offensive success in the second game as they tallied 10 hits and plated 12 runs.

The Fightins start a six-day road trip on Friday in Portland. The series against the Sea Dogs begins at 7 p.m.