BREAKING NEWS

Headline Goes Here

Arrest made in Allentown nightclub shooting that wounded 10 - more >>

Sports

Akron takes two wins over Reading

By:

Posted: Jun 20, 2019 11:39 PM EDT

Updated: Jun 20, 2019 11:39 PM EDT

Akron takes two wins over Reading

READING, Pa. - The Akron RubberDucks won two games over the Reading Fightin Phils on Thursday at FirstEnergy Stadium to conclude the series in Baseballtown. The teams completed Wednesday's suspended game with Akron winning 3-2 in eight innings and then the RubberDucks doubled-up the R-Phils 12-6 in the scheduled game later in the night.

Following the two games, the Fightins are now 40-30 this season.

A two-run triple was the difference for Akron in the first game and the visitors used the same offensive success in the second game as they tallied 10 hits and plated 12 runs.

The Fightins start a six-day road trip on Friday in Portland. The series against the Sea Dogs begins at 7 p.m.

All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


This Week's Circulars

Sports News Direct From Area Businesses

A Service from PR Newswire

Phillies first-rounder Bohm promoted to R-Phils

Phillies first-rounder Bohm promoted to R-Phils

Akron takes two wins over Reading

Akron takes two wins over Reading

NDGP boys, Dunmore girls earn wins in Bash at the Beach openers

NDGP boys, Dunmore girls earn wins in Bash at the Beach openers

Southern Lehigh, Northampton win in Bash at the Beach

Southern Lehigh, Northampton win in Bash at the Beach

Reading, Wilson, Panther Valley in Bash at Beach games

Reading, Wilson, Panther Valley in Bash at Beach games

Pigs snap skid, win 9-5 in Toledo

Pigs snap skid, win 9-5 in Toledo

Nationals hit 3 HRs, complete sweep of Phillies with 7-4 win

Nationals hit 3 HRs, complete sweep of Phillies with 7-4 win

2019 NBA Draft Tracker: Sixers' selections

2019 NBA Draft Tracker: Sixers' selections

Opening round Bash at the Beach games moved indoors

Opening round Bash at the Beach games moved indoors

US comfortably beats Sweden, sets another Women's World Cup record
Martin Rose/Getty Images

US comfortably beats Sweden, sets another Women's World Cup record