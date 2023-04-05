READING, Pa. - The Reading Fightin Phils hosted their annual media day ahead of the new campaign on Wednesday afternoon. With the introduction of the new team, also was the introduction of the new manager.
Al Pedrique brings a wealth of experience to the managerial role for the Fightins in 2023. The new skipper has Major League playing and coaching experience, most recently with the Miami Marlins.
Pedrique is excited to lead the charge for the R-Phils, and add his experience to the Phillies organization.
To start the season, the Fightins will be in Richmond over the weekend before returning home next Tuesday. Getting the first two starts of the season, Tyler Phillips on opening day and Mick Abel in game two.