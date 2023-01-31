READING, Pa. - The Reading Fightin Phils will have a new head man leading the way in 2023. Al Pedrique has been named the newest manager of the club.
Pedrique brings plenty of experience with him to Baseballtown, having spent many years across professional baseball, most recently as the third base coach for the Miami Marlins.
A notable achievement in Pedrique's coaching career was leading the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders to the National Championship during the 2016 season.
Joining Pedrique are two familiar faces in Reading, Tyler Henson returning for a fourth season as the hitting coach. Brad Bergesen returns for his third season as the pitching coach. Two other members of the staff are making their Basebaltown debuts.
Ray Ricker and Steve Torregrosa are the newcomers to Reading for 2023. Ricker joins the R-Phils as a positions coach, and has been in the Phillies organization since 2020.
Torregrosa is the newest athletic trainer for the R-Phils, having been with the Phillies organization since 2016.