READING, Pa. - The Mid Atlantic Conference announcing their men's basketball all-conference teams and other postseason awards on Wednesday. Several Albright and Alvernia players seeing their names listed.
The Lions took home the MAC Commonwealth title during the season, and two players who helped in that run earned All-Conference honors. Corey Simmons and Sam Majekodunmi were named to the first-team.
Across town, Alvernia also with a pair of player named to the first-team, Malik Green and Keon Taylor representing the Golden Wolves. Jakob Kelly was named the Rookie of the Year, giving the Golden Wolves three players with postseason honors.
The Player of the Year was awarded to Lebanon Valley Colleges', Collin Jones.