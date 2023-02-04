READING, Pa. - The Alvernia men and Albright women emerged victorious in a battle between Reading rivals on Saturday at the Bollman Center.
In the opener, Gabby Boggs got the final bucket in a back-and-forth affair to lift the host Lions to a 57-56 win. Boggs finished with 11 points, nine rebounds and six assists and Amina Rauf had 19 points to lead all scorers. Taliyah Malone netted 16 for the Golden Wolves.
The Alvernia men won for the fourth time in the last five games to earn their 10th MAC victory of the season. Malik Green and Robert Mullan add each scored 25 points fot the Golden Wolves and Jakob Kelly had 17 points and 12 rebounds in the 92-78 win. Eric Chamberlain had 23 points for Albright.