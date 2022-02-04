READING, Pa. - With five league games remaining, Albright and Alvernia are jockeying to earn one of the top four positions in the MAC Commonwealth Men's Basketball standings and home court advantage in the first round of the league tournament.
The two will go head-to-head on Saturday when the Golden Wolves (13-5, 7-4) head to Albright to renew their rivalry. It is a big game for the Lions, who currently sit just out side of the top four. Alvernia, winners of five straight, won the first meeting of the two teams 77-63 in early December.
Albright (9-10, 5-6) has lost its last two games after starting the new year by winning five of six.