READING, Pa. - The Albright women's basketball team currently sits at 2-0 after sweeping their home-and-home series against Eastern to start the season.
One key player to the Lady Lions early season success is junior Forward, Gabby Boggs. Boggs is averaging 17.5 points per game through the first two games of the season, and shooting the ball at a remarkable 57.7% from the field.
If this pace keeps up for the junior Forward, she would certainly make a strong case for Player of the Year within the MAC Commonwealth. Boggs was named player of the week following the strong start.
The Lady Lions take on Weidner in a home-and-home series this Thursday and Friday, a playoff rematch from last season.