Albright defeated Lebanon Valley 82-77 to win the MAC Commonwealth Men's Basketball Championship on Thursday night. Additionally, Alvernia fell to Arcadia 84-82 in the MAC Crossover Challenge.
Corey Simmons recorded 24 points and 12 rebounds for the Lions. He was named the game's MVP.
Albright held a nine-point lead at halftime, but Lebanon Valley cut the deficit to one later in the half. The Lions responded with a 15-1 scoring run and they held on for the victory.
Alvernia was led by Keon Taylor, who scored 24 points, in the team's loss.