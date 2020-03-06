Both the Albright and DeSales women's basketball teams lost their NCAA Division III women's basketball tournament openers on Friday. The Lions fell 68-46 to Williams College while the Bulldogs dropped an 81-72 game to Smith College.
Albright ends the 2019-20 season with a 22-6 record and DeSales concludes with a 23-5 mark.
Brady Wassel paced the Lions with 15 points and Gabby Boggs finished with a double-double, with 14 points and 13 rebounds.
DeSales was led by Averi Jordan, who posted a game-high total of 30 points. Smith College shot 65 percent from the floor in the win over the Bulldogs.