READING, Pa. - The 2019-20 season will continue for the Albright women's basketball team as the Lions were selected to play in the NCAA Division III tournament. The squad learned its fate during the selection show on Monday afternoon.
Albright compiled a 22-5 mark this season and earned a spot in the Ithaca, New York pod in the bracket. The Lions will face Williams College on Friday.
Janice Luck and her team is excited to be back in the tournament, after missing it last year, and sees this as another chance to reach their goals.