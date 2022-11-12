ANNVILLE, Pa. - The Albright football team losing streak reached 17 following a 41-24 loss to Lebanon Valley on Saturday at Arnold Field.
The Lions drew as close as 27-24 early in the third quarter on quarterback Jahkem Allen's third rushing touchdown of the game. Tim Ervey put the game away for the Dutchmen wil rushing scores in the third and fourth quarters. Ervey finished with 130 yards on the ground and three touchdowns.
Albright finished at 0-10 in their first season under head coach Isaac Collins.