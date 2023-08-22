READING, Pa. - The Albright Lions are looking for a bounce back, redemption season following a winless campaign in 2022. This is a team has seen an influx of underclassmen, looking to help the key returnees build.
The Lions head coach Isaac Collins happy to see the numbers rise for his program. Now the building continues for Collins and crew.
At this point in the preseason, the Lions defense is ahead of the offense. For both sides though, it all starts up front in the trenches. Offensively, they'll be looking to make life much easier on a young quarterback position.
Heading into a scrimmage with Ursinus the Lions held joint practices with Moravian University. Collins liked what he saw from his squad during those joint practice sessions.
The phrase of the preseason so far has been consistency, the Lions looking keep developing that aspect of their game.