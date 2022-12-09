READING, Pa. - Albright enters their matchup with Messiah riding a four-game win streak, both teams with six wins on the season overall. Plenty of history between these two programs as well.
Just last season it was the Falcons who upset the Lions chances at a MAC title, knocking them out of the semifinals.
For Janice Luck, she is coaching a younger squad this time around, but its a group that has been growing up fast on the court - results speak for themselves.
Recent history aside, this is a game both teams circle on their schedules.