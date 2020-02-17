READING, Pa. - The Albright men's basketball team controls their playoff chances as the regular season enters its final week. The Lions have a win-and-in scenario this week as they have two games left.
Albright faces cross-town rival Alvernia on Tuesday night, another team battling for the final two playoff sports in the upcoming conference tournament. The Golden Wolves won the first match-up between the two rivals earlier this season.
The regular season finale for the Lions is then Saturday against Messiah. If Albright wins one game, they are into the playoffs. If they win both battles, they could advance past the 4/5 game completely.
For Albright they are focusing on themselves and what they will do with the opportunity they have in the coming days.