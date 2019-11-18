READING, Pa. - The Albright men's basketball team is out to a 2-1 start in the 2019-20 season. The team looks promising heading into conference play, but the Lions still need to find the perfect mix of players.
The team features up to 11 players who could see considerable playing time in a given game, which gives the coaching staff the task of coming up with the right rotations on the court.
Leading the way for the team is junior Samuel Majekodunmi, who was the third leading scorer in the conference last year.
The Lions are set to host Franklin & Marshall on Friday.