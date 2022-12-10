READING, Pa. - Albright hosted Messiah University in a basketball doubleheader on Saturday afternoon at the George C. Bollman Center.
In the opener, the Falcons snapped the Albright women's team four-game winning streak with a 56-41 win over the hosts despite a 16-point, nine rebound performance from Gabby Boggs.
The Lions had won the previous four contests by double digits prior to the loss. Albright is idle until next Saturday when they play at Alvernia.
In the second game of the twinbill, Albright broke open a close game to win 79-63. Six players scored eight or more points for the Lions - led by 15 from senior Jordan Guerrero.
The men will also play at Alvernia next Saturday.