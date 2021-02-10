Albright men's basketball season opener postponed
READING, Pa. - The Albright men's basketball team will have to wait for their season to begin due to COVID-19 protocols.
Albright was slated to play a home-and-home series against Eastern, it is unclear right now which team has been impacted by the virus.
The Lions were set to open their season on Thursday night.
Jonathan Bodack
Web Producer
