Both the Albright and Moravian football teams suffered home losses on Saturday afternoon. The Lions lost 21-7 to Widener while the Greyhounds fell 54-6 to Johns Hopkins.
The Lions trailed 13-0 at halftime and cut the deficit to 13-7, but the Pride scored again to pull away for the win. Isaiah Shockley scored the lone touchdown for the Lions in the homecoming game.
The Greyhounds managed two field goals in the home loss. Meanwhile Johns Hopkins recorded two defensive touchdowns and two scores on special teams as well.
Albright is set to visit Misericordia next Saturday while Moravian is slated to visit Juniata.