READING, Pa. - Albright College has appointed their next head coach of the football program. On Friday, the Lions announced that Isaac Collins will be taking over.
Collins comes to the Lions from Bucknell, where he was the Defensive Coordinator.
Prior to his time at Bucknell, Collins had spent time as a head coach, leading very successful programs. At Widener he left with a 25-8 record, and Top-25 appearances. He also led the Seton Hill program to success with deep NCAA playoff runs.
Collins is excited and ready to take over the Lions program.