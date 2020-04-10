READING, Pa. - Despite the lack spring practices, the Albright football team is not just resting during this time. The Lions are trying to do everything they can to train and get ready for when they are able to hit the gridiron again.
Albright head coach John Marzka is encouraging his team to embrace this adversity and also lead them through preparations, although they are hundreds of miles apart. The team is utilizing video conferencing, social media, and other technology to try and accomplish almost all that they normally would during a spring camp.
According to Marzka, the players are focused and are holding each other accountable. The coaching staff is focused on recruiting, retaining, and developing.
The 2020 team roster features a lot of juniors and with new talent on the way, the Lions expect to be ready to compete this fall.