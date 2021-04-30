READING, Pa. - Berks County rivals Albright and Alvernia have yet to officially face off on the gridiron since the Golden Wolves started the program a few years back. The two squads, however, are set to battle in a spring series exhibition game this weekend.
Abright is scheduled to host Alvernia at Shirk Stadium on Sunday as the two teams continue their spring camp series in preparation of returning to in-season competition in the fall 2021 campaign.
The Lions battled in their first spring series exhibition contest last weekend against Lebanon Valley. LVC won the game 46-14, but Albright was happy to just face competition outside their own program for the first time in 525 days. The experience was just as valuable as an exhibition victory.
Any kind of experience is precious for the youthful Lions bunch, especially on the defensive unit. Eight freshman started last weekend on that side of the ball with competition being key this spring.