READING, Pa. - Albright College sophomore women's basketball player Dejah Terrell is already making quite the name for herself early in her career.
The sophomore was named the ECAC's Division III women's Player of the Year for her performance this season. Terrell set the Albright women's basketball programs single-game scoring record, with a 41 point performance against Messiah.
Aside from the single-game record, Terrell set single-season records for points, rebounds, field goals made and blocks.