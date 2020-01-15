READING, Pa. - The Albright mens and women's teams split their double header against visiting Widener on Wednesday night. In the mens game, Sam Majekodunmi joined the 1,000 point scorers list with his game high 22 points.
In a battle for first place in the MAC Commonwealth, it was the Pride getting it done 98-84 over the Lions. After falling behind by 17, the Lions would fight back to hold a lead in the second half before Widener would go on a run to pick up the win.
The tenth ranked Lions women's basketball team took care of business improving to 15-0 with a 83-72 win. It was only a four point game at the half before the Lions pulled away, Dejah Terrell playing a major role in the win with 33 points.