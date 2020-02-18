READING, Pa. - Crosstown rivals meeting at Alvernia Wednesday night, playoffs on the line in the mens game and bragging rights on the line in the women's game.
The Golden Wolves needed a win Wednesday to clinch a playoff spot in the upcoming MAC Commonwealth tournament. The Lions remained ahead comfortably most of the night, Alvernia would cut the lead to four in the second half but coud get no closer in their 81-75 loss.
The Golden Wolves men need a loss by Hood College on Saturday to get into the conference tournament.
The Lady Golden Wolves looking to avenge an earlier loss this season to their rival, would not get it done falling 72-57. Albright improving to 21-3 on the season with one game remaining before the conference tournament tips off.