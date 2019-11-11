READING, Pa. - The Albright men's basketball teams topped Penn State Berks 83-78 at the Bollman Center on Monday night in the team's 2019-20 season opener. The Lions overcame a three-point halftime deficit to earn the home win.
Samuel Majekodunmi led all scorers with 21 points to lead Albright's offense. He was one of four Lions who finished in double figures in scoring.
The opener was a back-and-forth affair between the two Berks County teams. The scored was tied seven times and the lead changed hands 10 times.
The Lions next hit the floor in the Richard Stockton Tournament in New Jersey this weekend. Albright will face Cabrini on Friday night at 8 p.m. in their first game in the two-day event.