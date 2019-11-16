READING, Pa. - The Albright and Avernia football teams wrapped up their 2019 campaigns with home games on Saturday afternoon. The Lions won 28-23 over Lebanon Valley while the Golden Wolves lost 49-28 to Misericordia.
Both teams finished the year with 2-8 records overall.
Albright was led by sophomore running back Malik Bootman, who carried for a career-high 208 yards on 34 carries. He had one touchdown.
Alvernia led 7-0 in the game and was tied at 21 at the half, but Misericordia outscored Alvernia 28-7 in the games' final two quarters to beat the Golden Wolves.
Malcom Carey had 156 rushing yards and two touchdowns for Alvernia.