READING, Pa. - The Albright mens and women's basketball teams split their doubleheader with cross town rival Alvernia. The Lady Lions cruising to a victory in their game, while the Golden Wolves men picked up the close win.
Keon Taylor led all scorers with 36 points in the 93-85 win for Alvernia over their rival, Steve Pierce added 21 of his own for the Golden Wolves. Albright put up quite a fight in the second half getting 28 points from Sam Majekodunmi.
The ranked Lady Lions continued business as usual on Wednesday night in their 74-37. Dejah Terrell finished with a double-double, 18 points and 17 rebounds, in the win for Albright.