READING, Pa. - Albright stumbling back a bit in MAC Commonwealth play, falling to York on Wednesday night, 81-71. The Lions recent skid now pushed to four games.
The Lions would hold a slight advantage at halftime, 37-33 but the second half would belong to York. Kai Cipalla putting his mark on the game leading all scorers with 28 points in the win.
For the Lions, Eric Chamberlain would finish with 14 points in the effort. Alvernia is 5-8 overall, 2-3 in conference play. For York College, its their first conference win of the season.