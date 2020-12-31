Aldo Andretti, the twin brother of auto racing legend and Lehigh Valley local Mario Andretti, passed away on Wednesday night. Aldo was 80 years old.
Mario announced the news on social media on Thursday.
Aldo Andretti, my loving twin brother, my partner in crime and my faithful best friend every day of my life was called to heaven last night. Half of me went with him. There is no eloquence. I'm shaken to my core. pic.twitter.com/NJ3fZxklNo— Mario Andretti (@MarioAndretti) December 31, 2020
According to the Andretti AutoSport news release Aldo "passed peacefully with a heart full of love and spirit."
Aldo had a wife, Corky, and their five children.
Marco Andretti also posted a tweet about the passing of his uncle.
RIP uncle Aldo. One of the toughest guys I have ever met. I have never heard him complain, a trait that he passed down to John. Always so positive and upbeat and raised an amazing side of our Andretti family. 🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/D6p3RyTdkG— Marco Andretti (@MarcoAndretti) December 31, 2020
According to the team's release, services and visitation will be held in Indiana over the coming week.