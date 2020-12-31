69 Sports Logo

Aldo Andretti, the twin brother of auto racing legend and Lehigh Valley local Mario Andretti, passed away on Wednesday night. Aldo was 80 years old.

Mario announced the news on social media on Thursday.

According to the Andretti AutoSport news release Aldo "passed peacefully with a heart full of love and spirit."

Aldo had a wife, Corky, and their five children.

Marco Andretti also posted a tweet about the passing of his uncle.

According to the team's release, services and visitation will be held in Indiana over the coming week.