READING, Pa. - Philadelphia Phillies prospect and current member of the Reading Fightins Alec Bohm was selected to play in this year's MLB Futures Game next month during the big league's all-star break festivities. Bohm is the lone member of the Phillies organization to play in this year's game.

The game will be played on July 7. The format has changed to an AL vs. NL contest and shortened to seven innings.