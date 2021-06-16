EASTON, Pa. - Easton native Alexa Kutch has dreamt of competing for the United States swim team since she was a kid. Earlier this month, she was in Omaha, Nebraska at the Olympic Trials.
The grind wasn't easy for the former Easton Red Rover swimmer. Two, two-hour swims a day with yardage increases, lifting and overcoming injuries and the COVID-19 pandemic.
Kutch was competing in the 100-meter backstroke at the U.S. Olympic Trials. Representing the Lehigh Valley, Easton High School, Drexel University and her various aquatic clubs in the pool.
Stepping into the pool in Omaha, Kutch was overcome with emotion knowing her final race was a dream coming true. Following an impressive swimming career, Kutch plans to coach the next generation of swimmers, taking the lessons she's learned along the way with her.