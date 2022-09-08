FLEETWOOD, Pa. - From Pennsylvania to Kansas, Alexis Hess is taking her talents to Kansas State after this year. The Fleetwood standout has racked up plenty of accolades on the court, a Division I commitment adding to it.
Hess' countless hours on the court paying off between traveling around the country for AAU to her time spent with the Tigers.
The long road to this commitment has paid off for Hess. The future Wildcat more than happy with her choice after a long and arduous recruiting process. Kansas State very welcoming to Hess during her visits.
Another part of the draw, the area is a sense of home, Hess's mother was stationed at a local military base there.