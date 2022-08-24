ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Bryce Harper knows how to put on a show for the fans, the reigning National League homered not once, but twice on Tuesday night.
Helping power Lehigh Valley to a win, Harper returned to game action for the first time since June. A broken thumb having sent the Philadelphia Phillies superstar outfielder to the IL.
At this moment, getting reps at the plate is what's most important for Harper who had only taken some batting practice before beginning a rehab stint.
The Phillies outfielder will be with the IronPigs through at least Saturday.