All-Berks teams and awards announced, football

End of the season awards and honors were announced for the BCIAA football teams on Monday night. 

Governor Mifflin and Exeter cleaning up the All-Berks Teams, six Mustangs and four Eagles selected in total. Both those teams will square off for the District III-5A title on Friday night. 

Wyomissing also well represented, the 3A champs with five players selected. 

Aside from the All-Berks teams being announced, annual award winners were named. The Mustangs Nick Singleton was named the Player of the Year and his coach, Jeff Lang earned Coach of the Year honors. 

See below for the full list of award winners and the All-Berks Team honorees:

Berks Football Awards

Player of the Year - Nick Singleton, Governor Mifflin (Sr)

Offensive Back of the Year - Nick Singleton, Governor Mifflin (Sr)

Receiver of the Year - Aanjay Feliciano, Conrad Weiser (Sr)

Offensive Lineman of the Year - Jven Williams, Wyomissing (Jr)

Defensive Lineman of the Year - Nate Goodman, Governor Mifflin (Sr)

Linebacker of the Year - Ty Yocum, Exeter (Sr)

Defensive Back of the Year - Eden Johnson, Governor Mifflin (Sr)

Coach of the Year - Jeff Lang, Governor Mifflin

First-team offense

QB- Logan Klitsch, Conrad Weiser

RB- Nick Singleton, Gov. Mifflin

RB- Jadyn Jones, Wilson

RB- Tommy Grabowski, Wyomissing

APB- Christian Cacchione, Berks Catholic

WR- Aanjay Feliciano, Conrad Weiser

WR- Joey Schlaffer, Exeter

TE- Aiden Mack, Wyomissing

C- Kyle Helm, Exeter

G- Lucas Palange, Exeter

G- Jon Ramsey, Wilson

T- Jven Williams, Wyomissing

T- Jonah Naugle, Gov. Mifflin

PK- Adam Noll, Conrad Weiser

KR- Nick Singleton, Gov. Mifflin

First-team defense

DL- Nate Goodman, Gov. Mifflin

DL- Jon Ramsey, Wilson

DL- Cameron Swanson, Conrad Weiser

DL- Aiden Mack, Wyomissing

LB- Ty Yocum, Exeter

LB- Jack Miller, Wyomissing

LB- Trey Rock, Gov. Mifflin

LB- Brett Organtini, Conrad Weiser

DB- Eden Johnson, Gov. Mifflin

DB- Cameron Jones, Wilson

DB- Josiah Jordan, Berks Catholic

DB- Tanner Maddocks, Fleetwood

P- Nate Millard, Daniel Boone