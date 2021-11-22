End of the season awards and honors were announced for the BCIAA football teams on Monday night.
Governor Mifflin and Exeter cleaning up the All-Berks Teams, six Mustangs and four Eagles selected in total. Both those teams will square off for the District III-5A title on Friday night.
Wyomissing also well represented, the 3A champs with five players selected.
Aside from the All-Berks teams being announced, annual award winners were named. The Mustangs Nick Singleton was named the Player of the Year and his coach, Jeff Lang earned Coach of the Year honors.
See below for the full list of award winners and the All-Berks Team honorees:
Berks Football Awards
Player of the Year - Nick Singleton, Governor Mifflin (Sr)
Offensive Back of the Year - Nick Singleton, Governor Mifflin (Sr)
Receiver of the Year - Aanjay Feliciano, Conrad Weiser (Sr)
Offensive Lineman of the Year - Jven Williams, Wyomissing (Jr)
Defensive Lineman of the Year - Nate Goodman, Governor Mifflin (Sr)
Linebacker of the Year - Ty Yocum, Exeter (Sr)
Defensive Back of the Year - Eden Johnson, Governor Mifflin (Sr)
Coach of the Year - Jeff Lang, Governor Mifflin
First-team offense
QB- Logan Klitsch, Conrad Weiser
RB- Nick Singleton, Gov. Mifflin
RB- Jadyn Jones, Wilson
RB- Tommy Grabowski, Wyomissing
APB- Christian Cacchione, Berks Catholic
WR- Aanjay Feliciano, Conrad Weiser
WR- Joey Schlaffer, Exeter
TE- Aiden Mack, Wyomissing
C- Kyle Helm, Exeter
G- Lucas Palange, Exeter
G- Jon Ramsey, Wilson
T- Jven Williams, Wyomissing
T- Jonah Naugle, Gov. Mifflin
PK- Adam Noll, Conrad Weiser
KR- Nick Singleton, Gov. Mifflin
First-team defense
DL- Nate Goodman, Gov. Mifflin
DL- Jon Ramsey, Wilson
DL- Cameron Swanson, Conrad Weiser
DL- Aiden Mack, Wyomissing
LB- Ty Yocum, Exeter
LB- Jack Miller, Wyomissing
LB- Trey Rock, Gov. Mifflin
LB- Brett Organtini, Conrad Weiser
DB- Eden Johnson, Gov. Mifflin
DB- Cameron Jones, Wilson
DB- Josiah Jordan, Berks Catholic
DB- Tanner Maddocks, Fleetwood
P- Nate Millard, Daniel Boone