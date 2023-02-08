PHOENIX - The Philadelphia Eagles don't only have a player with strong Lehigh Valley ties, the cheerleading squad has some as well. Director of Cheerleading, Barbara Zaun and one of the cheerleaders under her wing, Allegra Bermu
Zaun has been the Director since 2002, and is a Freedom High School grab from 1989. While Bermudez hails from rival, Liberty, a 2014 graduate and currently on her last stint with the Eagles cheerleading squad.
While the players and coaches are busy its the same for the Cheerleaders as well. Eight of them, including Bermudez have been out in Phoenix since Monday
The squad goes around to NFL events with Swoop, the mascot throughout the week.
While a member of six years, and going to her second Super Bowl with the Eagles, Bermudez admits to still getting jitters each gameday. In all, she couldn't be happier to be in this position with the Eagles as a cheerleader.