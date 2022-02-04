ALLENTOWN - The weather has wiped out some of the games from the Friday night slate but William Allen and Allentown Central Catholic are still planning to tipoff as scheduled at J. Milo Sewards Gymnasium.
The Canaries, winners of two consecutive overtime games, need to win one of their next two contests to qualify for the EPC tournament.
"We've had about four or five overtime games this year, and we've won them," said head coach Darnell Braswell. "That's building mental toughness right? That's showing that we can overcome the ups and downs of a game and finish strong to win. I think us being in the Skyline division is really great for us. It's the best division in the EPC this year."
The Vikings won the last meeting between these teams 63-57 in mid-January.