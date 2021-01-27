ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Two of the better teams in the Lehigh Division of the EPC this season, Parkland and Allen going head to head Wednesday night. The host Canaries bouncing back from their first loss of the season with a 58-50 win.
Allen led at every break in this game, always keeping the Trojans within arms reach. Nate Ellis playing a pivotal role with a game high 21 points, 19 of those coming in the first half.
The Trojans keeping it close all throughout the game, trailing by single digits at each break. Jake McLean pacing his team offensively with 18 points on the night.
In the second half, Allen was able to push their lead to Eight heading into the fourth and still keeping Parkland out of reach en route to the win.