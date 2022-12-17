ALLENTOWN - Darius Brant scored 20 points and William Allen defeated rival Dieruff 66-57 on Saturday at Dick Schmidt Gymnasium.
Darrell Monrow added 16 and Adrian Figueroa chipped in with 14 as the Canaries improved to 3-3 on the season. John Diaz led a balanced attack with 11 points for the Huskies, who dropped their fourth straight after opening the season at 2-0.
Allen will travel to Easton on Tuesday and Dieruff will try to get back on the winning track when they host Whitehall on the same night.