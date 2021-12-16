ALLENTOWN - The Allen boys basketball team enters the program's 100th season of basketball as the defending District 11-6A champions.
Senior Nate Ellis has the Canaries off to a 2-0 start, including 21 points in a season-opening win over Cumberland Valley. Head coach Darnell Braswell's squad lost its home opener to Emmaus on Tuesday without Ellis on the floor.
Allen will host city rival Dieruff on Saturday and will honor a former coach by naming the lobby "Doug Snyder's Way" when they host Easton on Tuesday, January 4.