ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Back indoors for the A-Town Throwdown on day two, plenty of EPC teams in action on Friday night.
One of those teams in action, Allen taking on Lancaster Mennonite in a defensive struggle. The Canaries bringing home the win, 30-26.
A close game throughout, the Canaries got it done a the free throw line down the stretch to put the game away.
Heading to another court, Allentown Central Catholic holds off Hempfield for the 48-43 win.
The Vikings started to pull away from Hempfield in the second half after a six point lead at halftime. Central would pull away early before Hempfield would make one last charge.
Bethlehem Catholic another EPC school taking to the court on Friday, the Lady Golden Hawks rolling over Holy Redeemer, 33-15.
Defensively they locked in to allow under 20 points. Offensively, they were lead by CiCi Hernandez, who posted three-three's and had 13 points.