ALLENTOWN, Pa. - William Allen hosting their annual holiday tournament, the Canaries scraping their way to an OT while Muhlenberg ran away to their win.
Allen taking on Liberty in a clash of EPC rivals, the Canaries came all the way back from a double digit deficit to win 48-44 in overtime.
Nate Ellis paced the Canaries offensively with 27 points in the win. The Hurricanes led 39-25 after three quarters of play, before Allen began their run. Liberty led for much of the game until the tie.
In the other matchup, Muhlenberg maintained control for much of their contest against Hazelton en route to a 68-59 win. Aside from the end of the first quarter, the Muhls held a double-digit lead at the end of each quarter.
Muhlenberg and Allen will square off for the tournament title.