ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Allen ended Liberty's long win streak and won the 2020 EPC boys' basketball championship with a 64-42 win over the Hurricanes on Thursday night at the PPL Center. The match-up was a battle between the top two seeds in this year's tournament.
The league title is the 26th in program history for Allen and the fourth under head coach Doug Snyder's leadership.
The loss snapped a 15-game win streak for the Hurricanes. The setback is the first of the 2020 calendar year for Liberty.
Snyder spoke to his team before the contest about defending their home turf, the downtown Allentown arena, against Liberty, a team from Bethlehem. The Canaries did just that.