ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Allen and Liberty advanced to the EPC finals after the two teams won their respective boys' basketball semifinal showdowns on Monday night at the PPL Center. The Canaries topped Parkland 66-61 in overtime and Liberty defeated Central Catholic 60-53.
This is the first time that the EPC basketball tournaments are being held at the PPL Center.
Allen erased a 38-29 halftime deficit to force overtime and earned the victory in the extra period. The Canaries were led by A'Quelle Adderly, who finished with a game-high 21 points.
Liberty notched its 15th straight victory with the win over the Vikings. Joe Barnes paced all scorers with 20 points for the Hurricanes.