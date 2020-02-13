ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Allen and Liberty are set to face off for the EPC boys' basketball championship in the league final on Thursday night. The game is set for 8 p.m. at the PPL Center.
The two teams enjoyed successful regular seasons, which put them in a tie for the top spot in the league tournament. A coin toss was needed to decide the top seed, which was won by the Canaries.
The two teams split their regular season meeting this winter. Both games were decided by one point.
The Canaries have won their last six games while the Hurricanes enter the title game on a 15-game win streak.