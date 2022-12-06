ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The high school basketball season is in full swing, some teams getting started over the weekend. For the William Allen boys program, the season starts on Tuesday night.
The Canaries will feature plenty of fresh faces in 2022-23, with four of the top scorers having moved on in graduation.
Darnell Braswell has been impressed with the new crop of talent that has had to step off during the offseason and through the Summer slate. Braswell commenting on many of these kids finally getting their opportunity to showcase their talents.
In a sort of "trial by fire" this new group of Canaries will be coming together as a team through the always tough EPC West.